EPL: Aina Returns In Nottingham Forest’s Defeat To Aston Villa

Ola Aina returned to action as Nottingham Forest fell 3-1 to Aston Villa in their Premier League clash at the Villa Park on Saturday.

Aina sustained a hamstring injury, while on international duty with Nigeria in September 2025.

The 29-year-old last featured for Nottingham Forest in August 2025.

The defender was named in the starting for the clash with Unai Emery’ side.

Aina was replaced by Nicolo Savona in the 69th minute.

It was the Nigeria international’s fourth league appearance of the season for the Tricky Trees.

His international teammate Taiwo Awoniyi was an unused substitute for Forest in the game.

Forest extended their winless streak to four games following the defeat.



