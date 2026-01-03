AFCON 2025: Work On Your Substitutions –Ex-Super Eagles Star Advices Chelle

Ahead of Monday’s round of 16 clash with Mozambique, former Nigeria international, Brown Ideye, has adviced Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle to work more on his substitutions.

“I don’t think Chelle should change anything,”

Ideye, a member of the Super Eagles AFCON 2013 winning squad, said on the Home Turf Podcast with Bet9ja.

“I think the players coming off the bench are what he has to work on. Put in the right players and do so at the right time.

“Let the players blend in perfectly to get the team the perfect results.”

Ideye urged the team to play with intent to avoid the mistake they did against DR Congo in the World Cup qualifying playoffs.

“The knockout phase is different from the group stage,” he said.

“Get it running from the first minute, and the pace you start the game with is what you should end it with.

“I know it is difficult because you can start the game strong, but at the end, you might not have the same energy due to tiredness or fatigue, but we don’t have any chances.

“We don’t have space to play in three days to avoid any mistakes. Hit the ground running and bang those goals. More than one goal, if you can score five, do it.”



