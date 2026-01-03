Arokodare In Action As Wolves Secure First Premier League Win

Super Eagles striker Tolu Arokodare was in action as Wolves secured their first Premier League victory after overcoming West Ham 3-0 on Saturday.



The Nigerian international, who was making his 15th appearance, has netted one goal and bagged one yellow card.



He was substituted in the 88th minute for David Møller Wolfe after his impressive display.

Read Also:AFCON 2025: Work On Your Substitutions –Ex-Super Eagles Star Advices Chelle



The damage was done in an impressive first-half display from the hosts. Jhon Arias opened the scoring inside four minutes, steering home from close range after a well-worked move involving Mateus Mane and Hee-Chan Hwang.



Wolves doubled their advantage midway through the half when Hwang calmly converted from the penalty spot following a foul on Mane.



The third arrived before the break as 18-year-old Mane fired in his first senior goal for the club, capping a dominant spell.



