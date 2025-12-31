AFCON 2025: Mozambique Set Up Round Of 16 Clash With Super Eagles

Mozambique will face the Super Eagles in the round of 16 of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after losing 2-1 to Cameroon in their final Group F game on Wednesday.



Nigeria finished as Group C winners after winning all three of their matches, while the Mambas of Mozambique finished third in Group F.



Both teams will clash at the Fez Stadium on Monday night for a place in the quarter-finals.



Mozambique took the lead in the first half with a goal from Geny Catamo. The Sporting CP winger cut inside from the right wing and fired a signature strike past Cameroon goalkeeper Devis Epassy to give Mozambique the lead against the run of play.

Read Also:AFCON 2025: I’m Happy I Had The Chance To Play Again With The Team –Uzoho



However, Nenê, with a bizarre own goal, equalized for Cameroon, and in the second half, Kofane scored a stunning long-range shot to put Cameroon ahead, sealing the 2-1 victory.



In the other game, rigning champion, Ivory Coast came back from two-goal down to defeat Gabon 3-2 in their final Group F game.



Coach Emerse Fae’s side pulled a goal back through Jean-Philippe Krasso, then forced an equaliser via Evann Guessand with six minutes remaining before Toure sealed the win that sets up a Round of 16 clash with Burkina Faso in Marrakech next Tuesday.



On the other hand, the Indomitable Lions will now face South Africa in the Round of 16 on January 4 in Rabat.



