AFCON 2025: Oliseh Hails Lookman, Ndidi After Super Eagles’ Win Over Tunisia

Sunday Oliseh has thumbed up Ademola Lookman and Wilfred Ndidi for their impressive performance in the Super Eagles win over Tunisia.

Lookman, who was named Man of the Match registered one goal and two assists in the thrilling contest.

Ndidi scored Nigeria’s second goal five minutes after the break.

It was the midfielder’s first international goal for the three-time African champions.

Oliseh was impressed with the duo’s performance in the game.

“Lookman on Fire! 2nd assist and i Personally love Ndidi’s attacking the ball to head Naija 2-0 up,” Oliseh wrote on X.

The Super Eagles will face the Cranes of Uganda in their last group game on Tuesday.

By Adeboye Amosu



