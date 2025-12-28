Close Menu
    Peak Milk AFCON Campaign
    Nigeria National Teams

    AFCON 2025: Oliseh Hails Lookman, Ndidi After Super Eagles’ Win Over Tunisia

    Adeboye AmosuBy Updated:No Comments1 Min Read
    Mr Chef AFCON Match

    Sunday Oliseh has thumbed up Ademola Lookman and Wilfred Ndidi for their impressive performance in the Super Eagles win over Tunisia.

    Lookman, who was named Man of the Match registered one goal and two assists in the thrilling contest.

    Ndidi scored Nigeria’s second goal five minutes after the break.

    Read Also:AFCON 2025 Diary Day 10: Open Letter To Chelle, Ndidi’s Captain’s Response, Lookman ‘Dangerous’ As Eagles Stun Tunisia

    It was the midfielder’s first international goal for the three-time African champions.

    Oliseh was impressed with the duo’s performance in the game.

    “Lookman on Fire! 2nd assist and i Personally love Ndidi’s attacking the ball to head Naija 2-0 up,” Oliseh wrote on X.

    The Super Eagles will face the Cranes of Uganda in their last group game on Tuesday.

    By Adeboye Amosu


    Share.
    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea.

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Advertisement