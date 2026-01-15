AFCON 2025: Oliseh Hails Onyemaechi For Keeping Diaz Quiet

Legendary Nigeria midfielder Sunday Oliseh has hailed Super Eagles defender Bruno Onyeamachi for his impressive display against Morocco’s star winger Brahim Diaz in the AFCON 2025 semifinal encounter in Rabat on Wednesday.

Onyeamachi was massive for the Super Eagles as he managed to neutralise most threats by Diaz.

The Real Madrid Star had gone into the last four clash by scoring in every game Morocco played in the tournament.

He was aiming to become the first player in history to score in six consecutive games at the AFCON.

But Onyemaechi kept the winger quiet throughout regulation time before Diaz was substituted for Ilias Akhomach in extra-time.

Commenting on Onyemaechi’s performance, Oliseh praised his effort, stating that he successfully matched every threat posed by Diaz.

“Bruno seems to be doing a job on Brahim Diaz. Seems like this is the first time someone has matched Diaz.” Oliseh said on SuperSport.

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles will now head to Casablanca where they will take on Egypt in the third-placed play-off.

The Egyptians lost 1-0 to Senegal thanks to a Sadio Mane second half strike.

By James Agberebi in Rabat

Photo by Ganiyu Yusuf in Rabat



