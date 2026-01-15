AFCON 2025: Osayi-Samuel Rues Super Eagles’ Loss To Morocco, Criticises Officiating

Bright Osayi-Samuel was critical of handling of Wednesday’s semi-final encounter between Nigeria and hosts Morocco by Ghanaian referee Daniel Laryea.

The Super Eagles lost 4-2 on penalities to Walid Regragui’s side in Rabat.

Osayi-Samuel Laments Poor Officiating

“The referee was appalling, not saying that is why we lost,” Osayi-Samuel said after the game

“He made very wrong decisions, it’s really painful to see that we have refs like that in big games like this.

Read Also:AFCON 2025: How Super Eagles Rated In Defeat To Morocco

“But I wish Morocco all the best.”

On Performance Against Morocco

Osayi-Samuel also praised his teammates for their amazing effort in the game.

“It was very painful to lose, the back four was amazing, I’m proud of the team, the manager came down and said he’s proud of the team, (NFF) board members came down and said they are proud of the team,” added the defender.

“It’s just really painful that we lost on penalties, that’s a game of lottery and today we didn’t win that.”

By Adeboye Amosu



