AFCON 2025: How Super Eagles Rated In Defeat To Morocco

Following Nigeria’s 4-2 penalty shootout defeat to the Atlas Lions of Morocco in the semi-final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, Completesports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU appraises the performance of the players…
Stanley Nwabali 7/10
Produced his best performance of the tournament. The Chippa United goalkeeper unfortunately couldn’t help his team secure a place in the final.
Bright Osayi-Samuel 7/10
Impressed once again for the Super Eagles. He is really ready to make the right-back position his own.
Semi Ajayi 7/10
The centre-back proved to be a good partner for Calvin Bassey once again.
Calvin Bassey 8/10
The Fulham man was a rock at the back for the Super Eagles. He was Nigeria’s best performer on the night.
Bruno Onyemaechi 7/70
Onyemaechi missed in the shootout. The left-back was however impressive on the night.
Raphael Onyedika 5/10
He struggled to impose himself in the game. The Club Brugge midfielder was replaced by Moses Simon seven minutes from time.
Frank Onyeka 6/10
He worked hard in the middle of the park. He felt the absence of Wilfred Ndidi.
Alex Iwobi 6/10
The versatile midfielder drifted in and out of the game. Iwobi was not as effective as he was in Nigeria’s previous games in the competition.
Read Also:AFCON 2025: Gallant Eagles Fall To Morocco On Penalty Shootout
Ademola Lookman 6/10
The Atalanta winger had Nigeria’s first shot on target early in the game. He fizzled out afterwards.
Akor Adams 6/10
Toiled to hard to make a positive impact in the game without much success. The Sevilla star was replaced by Fisayo Dele-Bashiru in the 98th minute.
Victor Osimhen 5/10
Osimhen failed to make much impact in the game. Paul Onuachu took his place two minutes from time.
Substitutes
Moses Simon 4/10
Contributed positively after replacing Adams Akor.
Fisayo Dele-Bashiru 4/10
The Lazio midfielder scored in the shootout. He gave his best after replacing Akor Adams.
Paul Onuachu N/A
A late replacement for Victor Osimhen. Onuachu converted Nigeria’s first penalty.
Samuel Chukwueze N/A
Took the place of Frank Onyeka in tadded time. He missed from the spot.