Close Menu
    Peak Milk AFCON Campaign
    Nigeria National Teams

    AFCON 2025: How Super Eagles Rated In Defeat To Morocco

    Adeboye AmosuBy No Comments2 Mins Read
    Mr Chef AFCON Match

    Following Nigeria’s 4-2 penalty shootout defeat to the Atlas Lions of Morocco in the semi-final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, Completesports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU appraises the performance of the players…

    Stanley Nwabali 7/10

    Produced his best performance of the tournament. The Chippa United goalkeeper unfortunately couldn’t help his team secure a place in the final.

    Bright Osayi-Samuel 7/10

    Impressed once again for the Super Eagles. He is really ready to make the right-back position his own.

    Semi Ajayi 7/10

    The centre-back proved to be a good partner for Calvin Bassey once again.

    Calvin Bassey 8/10

    The Fulham man was a rock at the back for the Super Eagles. He was Nigeria’s best performer on the night.

    Bruno Onyemaechi 7/70

    Onyemaechi missed in the shootout. The left-back was however impressive on the night.

    Raphael Onyedika 5/10

    He struggled to impose himself in the game. The Club Brugge midfielder was replaced by Moses Simon seven minutes from time.

    Frank Onyeka 6/10

    He worked hard in the middle of the park. He felt the absence of Wilfred Ndidi.

    Alex Iwobi 6/10

    The versatile midfielder drifted in and out of the game. Iwobi was not as effective as he was in Nigeria’s previous games in the competition.

    Read Also:AFCON 2025: Gallant Eagles Fall To Morocco On Penalty Shootout

    Ademola Lookman 6/10

    The Atalanta winger had Nigeria’s first shot on target early in the game. He fizzled out afterwards.

    Akor Adams 6/10

    Toiled to hard to make a positive impact in the game without much success. The Sevilla star was replaced by Fisayo Dele-Bashiru in the 98th minute.

    Victor Osimhen 5/10

    Osimhen failed to make much impact in the game. Paul Onuachu took his place two minutes from time.

    Substitutes

    Moses Simon 4/10

    Contributed positively after replacing Adams Akor.

    Fisayo Dele-Bashiru 4/10

    The Lazio midfielder scored in the shootout. He gave his best after replacing Akor Adams.

    Paul Onuachu N/A

    A late replacement for Victor Osimhen. Onuachu converted Nigeria’s first penalty.

    Samuel Chukwueze N/A
    Took the place of Frank Onyeka in tadded time. He missed from the spot.


    Share.
    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea.

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Advertisement