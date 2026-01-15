AFCON 2025: How Super Eagles Rated In Defeat To Morocco

Following Nigeria’s 4-2 penalty shootout defeat to the Atlas Lions of Morocco in the semi-final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, Completesports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU appraises the performance of the players…

Stanley Nwabali 7/10

Produced his best performance of the tournament. The Chippa United goalkeeper unfortunately couldn’t help his team secure a place in the final.

Bright Osayi-Samuel 7/10

Impressed once again for the Super Eagles. He is really ready to make the right-back position his own.

Semi Ajayi 7/10

The centre-back proved to be a good partner for Calvin Bassey once again.

Calvin Bassey 8/10

The Fulham man was a rock at the back for the Super Eagles. He was Nigeria’s best performer on the night.

Bruno Onyemaechi 7/70

Onyemaechi missed in the shootout. The left-back was however impressive on the night.

Raphael Onyedika 5/10

He struggled to impose himself in the game. The Club Brugge midfielder was replaced by Moses Simon seven minutes from time.

Frank Onyeka 6/10

He worked hard in the middle of the park. He felt the absence of Wilfred Ndidi.

Alex Iwobi 6/10

The versatile midfielder drifted in and out of the game. Iwobi was not as effective as he was in Nigeria’s previous games in the competition.

Read Also:AFCON 2025: Gallant Eagles Fall To Morocco On Penalty Shootout

Ademola Lookman 6/10

The Atalanta winger had Nigeria’s first shot on target early in the game. He fizzled out afterwards.

Akor Adams 6/10

Toiled to hard to make a positive impact in the game without much success. The Sevilla star was replaced by Fisayo Dele-Bashiru in the 98th minute.

Victor Osimhen 5/10

Osimhen failed to make much impact in the game. Paul Onuachu took his place two minutes from time.

Substitutes

Moses Simon 4/10

Contributed positively after replacing Adams Akor.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru 4/10

The Lazio midfielder scored in the shootout. He gave his best after replacing Akor Adams.

Paul Onuachu N/A

A late replacement for Victor Osimhen. Onuachu converted Nigeria’s first penalty.

Samuel Chukwueze N/A

Took the place of Frank Onyeka in tadded time. He missed from the spot.



