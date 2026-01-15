AFCON 2025: Morocco Deserve To Win –Chelle Admits

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has admitted that Morocco deserved to go through to the AFCON final after the hosts overcame his side on penalties in Wednesday’s semi-final in Rabat.

After 90 minutes and extra-time ended goalless, Morocco triumphed 4-2 via penalty shootout.

Yassine Bounou was the hero for the Atlas Lions as he saved two penalty kicks while Stanley Nwabali made one save.

It was a game the Moroccans edged in terms of chances created, with the Super Eagles managing just two attempts.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Chelle said:”We missed a lot of things, the intensity, tactically, the movement, Morocco deserve this victory but our state of mind was good, we fought for every ball, it was not easy for us in this game but the players gave a good response.

“It is difficult because we lost on penalties again, it’s sad because we worked a lot during the training session but this is football and we have to accept it.”

Commenting on what really went wrong for his team who have been impressive throughout the tournament, he stated:”We played with 4-4-2 diamond and when you play this formation you need to put high pressure because if you don’t do that you could struggle.

“In the first 15 minutes our pressing was good but after that every time we miss one metre, two metres and it was difficult for us because it was difficult for us in the high pressure, technically it was not the same again.”

By James Agberebi in Rabat



