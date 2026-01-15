AFCON 2025: Not Again –Nwabali Laments Super Eagles’ Loss To Morocco

Stanley Nwabali has expressed disappointment following the Super Eagles’ defeat to Morocco in the semi-finals of the AFCON 2025 on Wednesday.

The Super Eagles’ hopes of clinching a fourth AFCON title was ended after they lost 4-2 on penalties after 90 minutes and extra-time ended 0-0.

Nwabali was impressive in goal for the Super Eagles as he made strings of saves in the course of the encounter, and also stopped Morocco’s second penalty kick during the shootout.

It is now back-to-back penalty shootout heartbreaks for Nwabali, who was also on the losing side when the Super Eagles lost to DR Congo, in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying playoffs.

Reflecting on the defeat, Nwabali took to his X handle to express his disappointment.

“Not again!!!! 🤦🏽‍♂️💔,” Nwabali wrote on his handle.

The Super Eagles will be back in action on Saturday when they will take on Egypt in the third-placed play-off.



