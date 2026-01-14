AFCON 2025: Akanni Blames Eagles’ Lack Of Penalty Preparedness For Loss Vs Morocco

Former Nigerian international Waidi Akanni has blamed the Super Eagles’ lack of preparedness for the team’s penalty shootout loss to Morocco in the semi-final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.



Youssef El-Nesyri scored the winning penalty, and Yassine “Bono” Bounou saved two as Morocco booked its place in the Africa Cup of Nations final with a 4-2 win on penalties over Nigeria on Wednesday.



Nigeria goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali saved one but was bettered by Bono in the shootout after the teams drew 0-0 with extra time in front of 65,458 mostly Morocco fans in Rabat’s Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

Read Also:AFCON 2025: Gallant Eagles Fall To Morocco On Penalty Shootout



Reacting after the game, Akanni, who was a guest on Afrosports AFCON 2025 coverage, stated that the Super Eagles failed to prepare for the penalty shootout against Morocco.



“Lack of preparedness cost the Super Eagles the penalty shootout against Morocco.



“Again, this is all football, and there is nothing the players can do about it.



“The team must focus on the third-place match against Egypt.”







