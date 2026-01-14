AFCON 2025: Gallant Eagles Fall To Morocco On Penalty Shootout

The Super Eagles were defeated 4-2 on penalties by Morocco in the semi-final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Rabat on Wednesday.



The game kicked off with a weak pass from Semi Ajayi in the second minute that almost gifted Morocco their opening goal, but his timely recovery blocked the ball from causing any havoc.



In the 8th minute, Brahim Diaz’s sharp left-foot shot whistled past the Super Eagles’ goalpost. Nigeria had their first shot on target in the 13th minute as Ademola Lookman’s shot was parried away by Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.





Morocco had two decent opportunities in the space of two minutes that were not converted by Ayoub El Kaabi and Brahim Diaz. On the other hand, the Super Eagles were limited to few goal-scoring chances, as the likes of Victor Osimhen and Akor Adams were well checkmated by the Morocco defenders.

Again in the 36th minute, Hakimi’s free kick failed to cause any serious threat to Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali. However, Ismael Saibari almost gave the host the lead in the 39th minute, as he twisted and turned two Nigerian defenders before firing a shot that was parried away by the Chippa United goalkeeper.



The first half ended with both teams failing to break the deadlock in a tight encounter.



The Super Eagles began the second half on a positive note as a well-drifted shot from Onyedika went way wide of the goalpost. However, in the 51st minute, Nwabali was called to action as he parried away a curled shot from Abdessamad Ezzalzouli.



Nigeria had another rare opportunity in Morocco’s 18-yard box in the 65th minute after Alex Iwobi’s through pass to Osimhen was not properly controlled by him.



In the 74th minute, Bruno Onyemaechi was at the right place to head away a dangerous cross from a Moroccan winger for a corner kick. The result of the corner kick was cleared away by the Super Eagles defender.



An ambitious shot from Abdessamad Ezzalzouli in the 81st minute was again parried away by Nwabali to keep the scoreline goalless.



After 90 minutes the game remained goalless.

The start of the extra time saw the Moroccan in search of the opening goal as Oussama Targhaline’s shot in the 94th minute whistled past the Nigerian goalpost.



In the 103rd minute, Osimhen chested a floated cross from Onyemaechi in Morocco’s 18-yard box, but a slight slip saw him fail to connect properly with the game, giving the host a bit of a sigh of relief.



The second half of the extra time had both teams scrambling for the few goal-scoring chances that came their way.



A powerful strike from Nayef Aguerd in the 119th minute was calmly saved by Nwabali to keep the scoreline still goalless.



All efforts from both sides to score the winning goal proved abortive after 120 minutes, sending the game into penalty.



The duo of Samuel Chukwueze and Onyemaechi failed to convert their penalties to allow Morocco to advance on 4-2 after penalty shootout.







MATCH STATISTICS



Nigeria 0-0 Morocco





GOAL SCORERS: NIGERIA



Nil





GOAL SCORER: MOROCCO



Nill





LINE-UP: NIGERIA



Stanley Nwabali



Bright Osayi-Samuel



Semi Ajayi



Calvin Bassey



Bruno Onyemaechi



Raphael Onyedika



Frank Onyeka



Alex Iwobi



Ademola Lookman



Akor Adams



Victor Osimhen





SUBSTITUTES



Moses Simon



(Onyedika, 83 min)



Fisayo Dele-Bashiru



(Akor Adams 97 mins)



Paul Onuachu



(Victor Osimhen 117 min)



Samuel Chukwueze



(Frank Onyeka 120 min)







HEAD COACH: Eric Chelle





LINE-UP: MOROCCO



Yassine Bounou



Achraf Hakimi



Noussair Mazraoui



Nayef Aguerd



Brahim Díaz



Ismael Saibari



Abdessamad Ezzalzouli



Ayoub El Kaabi



Bilal El Khannous



Neil El Aynaoui



Adam Masina









SUBSTITUTES



Igmane Hamza



(Ayoub El Kaabi, 84 min)



Oussama Targhaline



(Bilal El Khannous, 84‎ min)



Youssef En-Nesyri



(Abdessamad Ezzalzouli 103 min)



Ilias Chakkour



(Brahim Díaz 107 min)



Eliesse Ben Seghir



(Ismael Saibari 118 min)







HEAD COACH: Walid Regragui







By James Agberebi in Fes, Morocco



