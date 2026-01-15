AFCON 2025: Morocco Deserved Win Over Super Eagles — Regragui

Morocco head coach Walid Regragui says his team deserved a place in the final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, reports Completesports.com.

The Atlas Lions edged Nigeria 4-2 on penalties after a goalless semi-final in Rabat on Wednesday night.

Morocco will be playing in final of the AFCON for the first time in 21 years.

The hosts will face the Terangha Lions of Senegal in the final on Sunday.

“I thank everyone who supported us. We received very touching messages, and they had a big impact on us. I thank our players—we are very proud of them—and I also thank the Moroccan fans who truly deserve this achievement,” Regragui was quoted by CAFonline.

“We suffered a lot, and reaching the Africa Cup of Nations final on home soil is a beautiful gift. Now we must think about physical recovery quickly because we made a huge effort. We played extra time, the match was difficult, and it consumed a lot of energy.

“I congratulate the Nigerian national team and coach Eric Chelle for the great work they have done, and I congratulate our players and fans as well, because we all fought together without exception.”

By Adeboye Amosu



