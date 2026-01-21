AFCON 2025: Osimhen’s Outburst Against Lookman Demolarized His Game –Oliseh

Former Nigerian international Sunday Oliseh believes Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen’s outburst against teammate Ademola Lookman affected his game at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.



Recall that the encounter occurred against Mozambique, where the Galatasaray forward was caught on camera confronting Lookman in the 63rd minute after the Atalanta winger missed a scoring opportunity despite Osimhen being unmarked in the box.



By that stage of the match, Lookman had already created two clear chances for Osimhen, including one that resulted in a direct assist, while another opportunity came through Akor Adams. The Super Eagles eventually defeated the Mambas 4-0 to cruise to the quarter-final stages.



Oliseh, via his official YouTube channel, argued that Lookman’s form dipped noticeably after the confrontation, affecting Nigeria’s attacking edge in the semifinal.



“Let’s look at the toxicity that might have caused us (Nigeria) the AFCON title,” Oliseh said on his YouTube channel.

“We are confusing talent with license. Victor Osimhen is world class but talent is not license to destroy team chemistry.



“Look at the evidence. Since that public outburst against Ademola Lookman, one of our brightest lights, Lookman became a shadow of himself and we lost the bite.



“When you publicly diminish your teammates, you break their spirit. You destroy the very confidence a team needs to survive a semifinal. Against a team as tactically sharp as Morocco, we needed our best players at a hundred percent.



“Statistically, Ademola Lookman was the most dangerous player in the tournament, until that public verbal abuse broke his focus. You can’t expect a playmaker to perform a miracle on the pitch when he has been demoralised by his own teammate.



“The conflict did its damage. We didn’t just lose a game, we lost the psychological edge needed to win.



“What is worse, and frankly, what is most dangerous for our football is the fan culture that now tolerates this.”



