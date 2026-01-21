Senegal Players To Get Plots Of Land After AFCON Success

Senegal’s President Bassirou Diomaye Faye has offered bonuses of more than $130,000 as well as plots of coastal land to each member of the country’s football team following their victory in Sunday’s Africa Cup of Nations final against Morocco, RTE reports.
He spoke at a ceremony in the capital Dakar on Tuesday night during which thousands of jubilant supporters took to the streets to welcome the victorious Lions of Teranga home.
Senegal beat hosts Morocco 1-0 after extra-time, having staged a walk-off after they had a penalty awarded against them deep in stoppage time at the end of 90 minutes.
After the Senegal players returned to the pitch, Morocco missed the spot-kick and Pape Gueye then won the trophy with a superb strike four minutes into extra-time.
Earlier on Tuesday, the Senegal players rode atop a bus emblazoned with the words ‘African champions’ along Dakar’s corniche towards the presidential palace.
The bonuses of 75 million CFA francs (about €114,900) for each of the squad’s 28 players total 2.1 billion CFA francs or €3.1m. The players will also receive 1,500 square-metre plots of land.
In addition, Faye said members of Senegal’s soccer federation would receive 50 million CFA francs and 1,000 square-metre plots, while members of the Senegalese delegation to Morocco would receive 20 million CFA francs and 500 square-metre plots.
He said sports ministry staff would receive 305 million CFA francs in bonuses.