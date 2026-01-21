Senegal Players To Get Plots Of Land After AFCON Success

Senegal’s President Bassirou Diomaye Faye has offered bonuses of more than $130,000 as well as plots of coastal land ⁠to each member of the country’s football team following their victory in Sunday’s Africa Cup of Nations final against Morocco, RTE reports.

He spoke at a ceremony in the capital Dakar on Tuesday night during which thousands of jubilant supporters took to the streets to welcome the victorious Lions of Teranga home.

Senegal beat hosts Morocco 1-0 after extra-time, having staged a walk-off after they had a penalty awarded against them deep in stoppage time at the end of 90 minutes.

After the Senegal players returned to the pitch, Morocco missed the spot-kick and Pape Gueye then won the trophy with a superb strike four minutes into extra-time.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Senegal players rode atop a bus emblazoned with the words ‘African champions’ along Dakar’s corniche towards the presidential palace.

The bonuses of 75 million CFA francs (about €114,900) for each of the squad’s 28 players total 2.1 billion CFA francs or €3.1m. The players will also receive 1,500 square-metre plots of land.

In addition, Faye said members of Senegal’s soccer federation would receive 50 million CFA francs and 1,000 square-metre plots, while members ⁠of the Senegalese delegation to Morocco would receive 20 million CFA francs and 500 square-metre plots.

He said sports ministry staff would receive 305 million CFA francs in bonuses.



