Osimhen, Lookman, Bassey Make AFCON 2025 Best X1

Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, and Calvin Bassey have been included in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Team of the Tournament, reports Completesports.com.

The Team of the Tournament was compiled by the Confederation of African Football, CAF, Technical Study Group.

Champions Senegal and hosts Morocco have four players each in the selection.

Morocco’s Yassine Bounou earned his place in goal after an incredible record of five clean sheets.

Bassey is selected among three other defenders; Achraf Hakimi and Noussair Mazraoui both from Morocco, and Senegal’s Moussa Niakhaté.

Lookman, who registered three goals and four assists in the competition is joined in midfield by Senegalese

duo of Idrissa Gana Gueye and Pape Gueye.

Osimhen is flanked in attack by Senegal superstar Sadio Mane, and Morocco’s Brahim Diaz.

By Adeboye Amosu




