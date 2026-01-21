Ajayi Set For Spell Out With Hamstring Injury

Semi Ajayi is expected to be sidelined for up to two months with a hamstring injury, Completesports.com reports.

Ajayi limped off the pitch in added time of Nigeria’s 2025 Africa Cup of Nations third-place encounter against the Pharaohs of Egypt in Casablanca last Saturday.

The 32-year-old returned to Sky Bet Championship club Hull City earlier this week.

Scan results have since confirmed damage to his hamstring.

It’s the second time the centre-back will be sidelined with a hamstring injury since arriving Hull City on a free transfer last summer.

Ajayi picked up a hamstring injury in the Tigers opening league game of the season against Coventry City.

The defender has made 12 league appearances for Hull City this season with one goal to his name.



