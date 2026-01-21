UCL: Atalanta Boss Lauds Lookman’s Early Return From AFCON Duty

Atalanta head coach Raffaele Palladino has said he is delighted to have Ademola Lookman back in training ahead of schedule after the Africa Cup of Nations, reports Completesports.com.

Lookman trained with his La Dea teammates on Tuesday ahead of their UEFA Champions League clash with Athletico Bilbao.

The 28-year-old was initially expected to return to Atalanta on Wednesday, which will effectively ruled him out of the game.

Read Also:Done Deal: Troost-Ekong Completes Move To Qatari Club Al Ahli SC

The winger however make himself available for the game by returning to training earlier than expected.

Palladino heaped plaudits on the Nigeria international for his commitment.

“On paper, he (Lookman) was supposed to return tomorrow. But, he wanted to play in this game at all costs. He’s showing a sense of attachment to this team and I’m happy about that,” he told a press conference.

Lookman registered three goals, and five assists for Nigeria in Morocco.

By Adeboye Amosu



