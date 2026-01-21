Done Deal: Troost-Ekong Completes Move To Qatari Club Al Ahli SC

William Troost-Ekong has completed a move to Qatar Stars League side Al Ahli SC, reports Completesports.com.

Al Ahli signed the former Nigeria international from Saudi Arabia Professional League outfit Al Kholood.

Troost-Ekong penned a contract with the Brigadier until June 2028.

Al Ahli announced the centre back’s arrival through a short message on their official Instagram page.

Read Also:Done Deal: Former Flying Striker Moves To Hungarian Club On Loan

“He’s here, he’s ready, welcome to the club William. Let’s make history together,” reads the message.

Troost-Ekong made 49 appearances for Al Kholood with two goals to his name.

Al Ahli currently occupy ninth position in the Qatar Stars League table with 15 points, four points above the relegation zone.

Younes Ali’s side will face Qatar SC in their next league game on Saturday, 31 January.

By Adeboye Amosu



