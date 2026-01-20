Done Deal: Former Flying Striker Moves To Hungarian Club On Loan

Former Flying Eagles striker Muhammad Tijani has joined Hungarian club Nyíregyháza Spartacus FC on loan for the remainder of the season.

Tijani joined Spartacus FC from Czech First Division club Slavia Prague.

The 25-year-old has spent the last three seasons on loan away from Slavia Prague.

Read Also:Done Deal: Nigerian Defender Joins Leeds United

The striker was loaned to English club Plymouth Argyle in the 2024/25 season.

Tijani joined Sigma Olomouc on a one-year loan deal last year.

The forward was part of the Flying Eagles squad to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

He scored once in four appearances for Nigeria in the competition.



