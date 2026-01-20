Done Deal: Nigerian Defender Joins Leeds United

Leeds United have announced the signing of Nigerian defender Leonard Ngenge, Completesports.com reports.

The Whites signed Ngenge from Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, champions Remo Stars.

The 18-year-old signed a deal until the end of the 2026/27 season.

The centre-back moved to Remo Stars from Ikorodu City at the start of the season.

Ngenge made seven appearances across all competitions for the Sky Blue Stars before making the switch.

The centre-back was part of Nigeria’s squad to the 2024 African Nations Championship co-hosted by Kenya , Tanzania, and Uganda.

He made two appearances for the home-based Super Eagles at the competition.

By Adeboye Amosu



