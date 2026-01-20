AFCON 2025: Senegal Took Notes From Nigeria Vs Morocco –-Shehu Dikko

Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Shehu Dikko has disclosed that Senegal entered Sunday’s 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final well-prepared, having learned from the contentious semi-final between Nigeria and Morocco.



Dikko stated this in an interview on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief, where he said that the controversial officiating in the last match between the Super Eagles and Morocco significantly influenced Senegal’s approach to the final.



While he praised Senegal’s readiness, Dikko criticized the behavior during the final, claiming it tarnished the reputation of African football.

“Senegal took lessons from Nigeria’s last match, where the officiating was subpar. There was a general sense that things weren’t right, so Senegal arrived ready,” he explained.



“The rules are clear. What occurred was damaging to the game’s integrity, and I expect CAF and FIFA to address it.



“Football should not be played in that manner, and a referee’s authority should not be questioned.”



