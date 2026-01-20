Sheffield United Prepare Bid For Onyeka

Sheffield United are the latest club to be linked with Brentford midfielder Frank Onyeka, reports Completesports.com.

Onyeka could leave Brentford this month in search of more regular playing time.

The Nigeria international has made just four league appearances for the Bees this season.

The London club are desparate to reinforce their midfield this month, and have identified the player as a potential target.

Sheffield United have formally enquired about Onyeka, according to the Daily Mail.

Brentford are also willing to allow the defensive midfielder leave this month.

The Bees will consider a loan with option to buy at the end of the season.

Onyeka, who starred for Nigeria at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations spent last season on loan with Bundesliga outfit Augsburg.

By Adeboye Amosu



