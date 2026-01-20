Yaya Toure: Super Eagles Are The Most Impressive Team At AFCON 2025

Former Ivory Coast international Yaya Touré has rated the Super Eagles as the most impressive team at the just-concluded 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.



Recall that the three-time AFCON winner finished third at the tournament after defeating Egypt in the third-place via penalty shootout.



Overall, Eric Chelle’s side won six of seven matches, beating Tanzania, Tunisia, Uganda, Mozambique, Algeria, and Egypt, but narrowly lost the semi-final to hosts Morocco on penalties.

Speaking with Bleacher Report Football, the former Manchester City star stated that the Super Eagles played good attacking football at the tournament.



“I was really impressed with Nigeria. Nigeria plays good football. When you look at the stats, they’ve been scoring more goals than usual.



“It feels like a full attack, playing really good football. The thing that impressed me the most was Nigeria — the way they played football and the goals they scored. The players won because they had the two top African players on their team.



“They played really good games but were knocked out by Morocco in the semifinals.”



