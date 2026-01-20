UCL: Rodri Sees Red As Man City Fall To Bodø/Glimnt

Manchester City slumped to a 3-1 against Bodø/Glimnt in their UEFA Champions League clash on Tuesday night.

The result will go down as one of the most humiliating upsets in the history of the competition.

Kasper Høgh opened scoring for the hosts in the 22nd minute.

Høgh’s doubled Bodø/Glimnt’s advantage two minutes later.

Jens Hauge netted the third two minutes before the hour mark to make the score a scarcely believable 3-0.

Manchester City reduced the deficit two minutes later through Rayan Cherki.

Pep Guardiola’s side hopes of comeback were damaged after Rodri was sent off in the 62nd minute.



