UCL: Osimhen Fit To Face Atletico Madrid — Buruk

Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk has declared Victor Osimhen available for his side’s UEFA Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid, reports Completesports.com.

Osimhen limped off the pitch during Nigeria’s semi-final defeat to hosts Morocco at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The 27-year-old missed the Super Eagles’ third-place victory over the Pharaohs of Egypt last Saturday.

The striker returned to Turkey on Monday, and was back in training with his teammates same day.

Buruk confirmed Osimhen’s availability for the game against Atletico Madrid.

“Osimhen joined the squad yesterday. He trained with us, and it was a good training session,” Buruk said ahead of the game.

“Ismail Jakobs will be in the squad. Sara will train with the team and test herself. Singo won’t be with us for this match. Our squad has grown a bit more. This has been a morale boost, especially for me.”

The Turkish Super Lig champions will host Diego Simeone’s side at the RAMS Park on Wednesday.

By Adeboye Amosu



