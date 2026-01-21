Gumel Hails Eagles’ Character, Resilience In Securing Bronze Medal At AFCON 2025

President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), Habu Gumel, has praised the Super Eagles for showing outstanding character after the team won a bronze medal in the just-concluded 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.



Recall that the three-time AFCON winners defeated the Pharaohs of Egypt 4-2 on penalties in the third-place match.



However, in a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of NOC, Tony Nezianya, on Tuesday, Gumel praised the national team for their victory over the Pharaohs of Egypt in the third-place match, describing the result as a reflection of the team’s mental strength and growing maturity.

He also noted that this victory is a testament to the remarkable evolution of the squad under Coach Eric Chelle.



“In just one year, the team has undergone a complete transformation from goal-shy to clinical, overcoming previous scoring struggles to become a formidable attacking force.



​”Coach Chelle has been able to rebuild the team into a disciplined, respectable side that commands authority on the pitch.



“The Eagles are now national pride and are once more showing the ‘never-say-die’ Nigerian spirit in the face of elite competition.



“​The Super Eagles have once again proven they are a powerhouse of African football.



“I look forward to the continued evolution of this exciting new era. Fly High, Super Eagles!!.”



