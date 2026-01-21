AFCON 2025: Why Super Eagles Players Skipped Bronze Medal Ceremony –NFF

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) president Ibrahim Gusau, has explained why players of the Super Eagles were absent from the medal ceremony at the just concluded 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Super Eagles secured a record-extending ninth bronze medal after edging out Pharaohs of Egypt 4-2 on penalties after there was no goal in 90 minutes.

But the players were not present to receive their bronze medals following Sunday’s final between hosts Morocco and Senegal.

Speaking on the issue, Gusau said the players were unable to stay back for the ceremony due to pressure from their clubs, who demanded their immediate return after the match against Egypt.

According to Gusau, who was quoted in a post on X on Monday by UK-based Nigerian journalist Osasu Obayiuwana (via All Africa) the situation was not unique to Nigeria, as Egypt faced the same challenge.

“The players could not wait to receive their medals on Sunday. Their clubs were already after them to come back after Saturday’s game,” Gusau said.

“I have the medals in my possession. And this is the case for Egypt too, not just us. Had the medal ceremony taken place on the day of the match, they would have had the medals.”



