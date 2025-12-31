AFCON 2025: Super Eagles Await Cote d’Ivoire, Cameroon, Mozambique In Round 16

Nigeria’s Super Eagles will confront either holders Cote d’Ivoire, perennial rivals Cameroon or Mozambique in the Round of 16 of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, reports Completesports.com.

Eric Chelle’s side finished top of Group C after overcoming the Cranes of Uganda in Fès on Tuesday night.

The three-time champions top the standings with nine points from three games.

Nigeria will meet the third-placed team from Group F in the Round of 16.

Cote d’Ivoire , Cameroon and Mozambique can still finish third in the group.

The Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire top the group with four points, while Cameroon, who sit in second position also have four points.

The Mambas of Mozambique are third with three points.

Cote d’Ivoire will face already eliminated Panthers of Gabon on Wednesday, while Cameroon and Mozambique will clash in the other Group F tie.

Super Eagles’ Round of 16 fixture is scheduled for Complexe Sportif de Fès on Monday, January 5.

By Adeboye Amosu



