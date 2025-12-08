Close Menu
    AFCON 2025: Super Eagles’ Group Opponent Land In Casablanca For Final Preparation

    The Cranes of Uganda on Monday arrived Casablanca, Morocco for their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations preparatory camp, reports Completesports.com.

    17 players, head coach Paul Put, assistant coach Fred Muhumuza, and the full technical and support team made the trip.

    The remaining 13 players will connect directly to Morocco from their respective clubs.

    The squad will undertake an eleven day preparatory camp in Morocco.

    Uganda will play will play two friendly matches before the final squad announcement.

    Put’s side have been drawn in Group C of the AFCON 2025 finals alongside Nigeria, Tanzania and Tunisia.

    Uganda open their AFCON campaign against Carthage Eagles of Tunisia on 23 December before facing Nigeria and Tanzania in what is considered one of the tournament’s most competitive groups.

