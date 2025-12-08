Fenerbahçe’s En-Nesyri, Kerem, Durán Not On Same Level With Osimhen –Toroğlu

Former Ankaragücü defender Erman Toroğlu has disclosed that the attacking trio of Youssef En-Nesyri, Kerem Aktürkoğlu, and Jhon Durán at Fenerbahçe can’t match the contributions of Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen at Galatasaray.



Toroğlu made this known after his impressive performance against Samsunspor, where he scored two brilliant goals to help his team win 3-2 in the Super Lig.



In a chat with Ekol TV as per GZT, Toroğlu noted that the Fenerbahçe’s attacking trio are not on the same level with the Nigerian international.

Read Also:NFF Confirms Super Eagles, Egypt Pre-AFCON Friendly To Hold December 16



“En-Nesyri, Kerem and Jhon Durán… The three of them together don’t equal one Osimhen!”



He also stated that Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk and the club’s hierarchy have not done well despite the amount of money spent in the transfer window this summer.



“With this squad and the money spent, neither Galatasaray nor Okan is successful. The fact that Galatasaray are only three points ahead of Fenerbahçe shows the failure of both clubs. The gap should be at least six points,” he said.



