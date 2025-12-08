NFF Confirms Super Eagles, Egypt Pre-AFCON Friendly To Hold December 16

The Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, on Monday announced a new date for the pre-2025 Africa Cup of Nations friendly between the Super Eagles and Pharaohs of Egypt.

According to the NFF, the friendly which was earlier scheduled to hold on Sunday, 14 December has now been shifted to Tuesday, 16 December.

The NFF declared that FIFA’s decision that clubs can hold on to their players until Monday, 15 December before they are released for AFCON 2025 in Morocco necessitated the postponement.

Aside from the postponement, the game will now be a practice match in order to allow the two teams to make use of more than five substitutes in the encounter.

The game slated for the Cairo International Stadium will kick off at 8pm Egypt time (7pm Nigeria time).

The Super Eagles are drawn in Group C of the AFCON 2025 finals alongside 2004 champions Tunisia, 1978 runners-up Uganda, and Tanzania.

Nigeria’s first match is on Tuesday, 23 December against Tanzania’s Taifa Stars at the Complexe Sportif de Fes, where they will also tackle Tunisia’s Carthage Eagles (Saturday, 27 December) and the Cranes of Uganda (Tuesday, 30 December).

By Adeboye Amosu




