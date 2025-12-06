Close Menu
    AFCON 2025: Super Eagles Vs Egypt Friendly Get New Date

    The international friendly between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Pharaohs of Egypt has been postponed to Tuesday , 16 December,reports Completesports.com.

    The two countries were earlier scheduled to meet on Sunday, 14 December as part of their preparations for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

    Vice president of the Egyptian Football Association (EFA), Khaled El-Darandaly made the announcement on Friday, according to Ahram.

    The match was moved to ensure the availability of key players following FIFA’s decision to shift the release date of players for the AFCON.

    FIFA announced that players may leave their clubs to join national teams starting 15 December.

    The friendly will hold at the Cairo International Stadium.


