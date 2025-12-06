Close Menu
    AFCON 2025: Super Eagles’ Group Opponent Unveil Provisional List

    By Updated:

    Uganda head coach Paul Put has unveiled a 30-man provisional list for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, reports Completesports.com.

    The Belgian included four goalkeepers, nine defenders, five midfielders, and 16 forwards in the list.

    Put is expected to prune down the list to 28 before the December 11 deadline for the submission of the original list.

    The Cranes will depart for Casablanca, Morocco on Sunday to begin their AFCON 2025 preparatory camp.

    The camp will run for 11 days and the team will play two trial matches.

    Uganda are drawn in Group C with Nigeria, Tunisia and Tanzania.

    The Cranes will open their campaign against the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia on Tuesday, 23 December.


