EPL: Buendía Scores Late Winner For Aston Villa Vs Arsenal

Emiliano Buendía scored deep into stoppage time as Aston Villa beat Arsenal 2-1 on Saturday.

Unai Emery’s side have now won nine of their last 10 matches.

The hosts took the lead through Matty Cash nine minutes before the break.



Leandro Trossard equalised for the Gunners in the 52nd minute.

Substitute Buendía netted the winning goal for Aston Villa in the last minute of added time.

Villa moved above Manchester City into second position – now just three points behind the Gunners.

Manchester City, who dropped to second position have the chance to move within two of Arsenal if they win their game in hand.



