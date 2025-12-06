Man City Close In On Arsenal After Thrashing Sunderland 3-0

Manchester City continued their winning run with a comfortable 3-0 win against Sunderland at the Etihad on Saturday.

The win means second placed City, who are on 31 points, are just two points off leaders Arsenal.

With Arsenal losing to Aston Villa in the early kickoff, City took advantage of the slip to close in on their title rivals.

Ruben Dias opened the scoring in the 31st minute before Josko Gvardiol made it 2-0 on 35 minutes.

Also Read: EPL: Buendía Scores Late Winner For Aston Villa Vs Arsenal

Then in the 65th minute Phil Foden made sure of the points as he added the third goal.

In other fixtures Frank Onyeka was once again benched as Brentford lost 2-0 away to Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea was held to a goalless draw by Bournemouth, Everton hammered Nottingham Forest 3-0 and Newcastle United pipped Burnley 2-1.



