La Liga: Sadiq In Action As Alaves Pip Real Sociedad

Super Eagles striker Umar Sadiq was in action as Real Sociedad lost 1-0 to Alaves in Saturday’s La Liga game.



The Nigerian international, who was making his fifth appearance in the league this ongoing season, is yet to register a La Liga goal.



He was substituted in the 56th minute for Ander Barrenetxea after a positive display.

However, Alaves broke the deadlock in the additional time of the first half through Boye’s perfectly taken penalty kick, to the delight of the home supporters.



All efforts from Real Sociedad to level parity proved abortive as the host picked up the maximum three points.



The defeat means Real Sociedad sits 12th on 16 points, while Alaves is 9th on 18 points in the league standings.



