NPFL: Finidi Unhappy With Rivers United’s Draw With Abia Warriors

Rivers United technical adviser Finidi George can’t hide his disappointment following his side’s away draw against Abia Warriors.

The former Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, champions were held to a 1-1 draw by Imama Amapakabo’s side at the Umuahia Township Stadium on Sunday.

Rivers United scored the game’s opening goal through Maclyn Biokpo three minutes from time.

Suraj Lawal however equalised for Abia Warriors deep into stoppage time.

Read Also:NPFL: Mohammed Disappointed With Tornadoes’ Loss To Kwara United

Finidi lamented his team’s failure to protect their lead.

Finidi Rues Draw In Umuahia

“It’s just concentration, we need to get the players stronger mentally to be able to manage games when the match is almost over,” Finidi told Rivers United’s media.

“It’s not a physical thing about managing games, it’s just unfortunate how the goal was conceded.

“We came to Umuahia not to lose or maybe the players were not even sure if we can get a victory from this game but overall its a sad one.”



By Adeboye Amosu



