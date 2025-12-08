NPFL: Mohammed Disappointed With Tornadoes’ Loss To Kwara United

Niger Tornadoes technical adviser Majin Mohammed has lamented his team’s defeat to Kwara United,reports Completesports.com.

The Ikon Allah Boys fell 2-0 to Suleiman Ashifat’s side in a Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, matchday 16 encounter in Ilorin on Sunday.

Bright Babatunde put the hosts in front in the 15th minute, while Abba Khalid turned the ball into his own net for Kwara United’s second goal eight minutes before the break.



Mohammed admitted that his team didn’t measure up to standard in the game.

“If there is anything called a bad day in football, I think Tornadoes had one today. Kwara United scored twice and we suffered two injuries, all in the first half, which destabilised our game plan,” Mohammed told the club’s media after the game.

“Kwara United showed class. They were clearly well prepared for this game—perhaps because of recent scorelines—and it also shows that the position of a team on the log doesn’t always matter.”

Tornadoes will host El-kanemi Warriors in their next game at the Bako Kotangora Stadium, Minna this weekend.

By Adeboye Amosu



