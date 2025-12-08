Timber Urges Arsenal To Use Aston Villa Loss As Motivation

Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber wants to use the last-gasp defeat at Aston Villa as motivation to get their Premier League title bid back on track.

The Gunners saw an 18-match unbeaten run in all competitions end as Emiliano Buendia scored the with the last kick of the game to give Villa a 2-1 win.

It turned into a damaging day for Mikel Arteta’s side astheir lead at the summit was cut to just two points after Manchester City beat Sunderland.

But Timber, who had to play at centre-back amid an injury crisis, says the blow has to serve as a gee up.

“I think in the end you need to use it as a motivation and in the end as a strength, because it happened and we need to accept it and we need to get better,” he said (via Independent).

“At the same time, within the season, I think these moments happen, set-backs, and you just have to step up after that.”

Timber, usually a right-back, was forced to play in the middle with injuries to central pair William Saliba and Gabriel.

Cristhian Mosquera has also been ruled out for “weeks” with an ankle problem and Timber says the fitness issues have disrupted Arsenal’s campaign.



