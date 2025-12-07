NPFL: Remo Stars Overcome Enyimba; Abia Warriors, Rivers United Share Spoils

Remo Stars defeated Enyimba 2-1 in a keenly contested matchday 16 encounter in Abeokuta on Sunday.

Victor Mbaoma bagged a brace for Remo Stars.

Mbaoma opened scoring against his former club after three minutes, while

Edidiong Ezekiel equalised for Enyimba in the 32nd minute.

Mbaoma fired home the winning goal

on the stroke of half time.

Former champions Rivers United were held to a 1-1 draw by Abia Warriors.

Rivers United netted the curtain raiser through Maclyn Biokpo three minutes from time.

Suraj Lawal equalised for Abia Warriors in stoppage time.

Rabiu Ali grabbed a brace as Kano Pillars beat Kun Khalifat 2-1 at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium.

Ebuka Nwokorie was on target for Kun Khalifat in the game.

Rangers recorded the biggest win of the day, thrashing Bayelsa United 4-1.

The Flying Antelopes got their goals through Chidozie Iwundu (brace), Kenechukwu Agu and Chimobi Igwilo, while Issah Yusuf netted for Bayelsa United.

At the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi, Wikki Tourists were held to a 0-0 draw by Ikorodu City, while El-kanemi Warriors and Barau FC also battled to a barren draw in Maiduguri.

In Ilorin, Kwara United defeated Niger Tornadoes 2-0 with Babatunde Bright and Seun Ogunribide scoring for the home team.

Full Results

‎Rangers 4-1 Bayelsa Utd

‎Plateau Utd 1-0 Wolves

‎Remo Stars 2-1 Enyimba

‎Abia Warriors 1-1 Rivers Utd

‎Kwara Utd 2-0 Tornadoes

‎Wikki 0-0 Ikorodu City

‎El-Kanemi 0-0 Barau

Kano Pillars 2-1 Kun Khalifat

By Adeboye Amosu



