WSL: Nnadozie Stars In Brighton’s Win Over London City Lionesses

Super Falcons goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie put up an impressive display as Brighton & Hove Albion defeated London City Lionesses 1-0 on Sunday.

Kiko Seike scored the decisive goal for Brighton in the sixth minute.

The hosts took control of the game after the goal, but Nnadozie made four key saves in the first half to protect Brighton’s lead.

London City Lionesses continued with the pressure in the second half but couldn’t find a way past the shot stopper.

It would be recalled that Nnadozie won the WSL Save of the Month award in October.

Brighton remain in seventh position on the table with 14 points.

The Seagulls will face defending champions Chelsea in their next league game.

By Adeboye Amosu



