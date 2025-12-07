Maresca Gives Worrying Delap Injury Update

Enzo Maresca believes Liam Delap has picked up another ‘bad injury’ as his Chelsea nightmare continues.

The Blues striker was taken off just half an hour into Saturday’s draw with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

He appeared to sustain a dislocated shoulder and was eventually replaced by Marc Guiu.

Speaking after the game, Maresca believes the issue could sideline Delap for an extended period.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, he (via Mirror) said: “Yeah, unfortunately he was already out two months and he has to be out again. We don’t know for how long, but it looks quite bad, his shoulder.

“Yeah, he has been unlucky. He was out two months already, now he has to be out again. Also, we are a bit unlucky because we need that kind of a No.9. We tried today with Marc [Guiu].”

Delap’s shoulder problem is the latest issue that the forward has had to contend with since his £30m move from Ipswich Town. The 22-year-old has already missed a large chunk of the campaign with a hamstring injury, while he was also sent off in a Carabao Cup clash with Wolves back in October.

Delap’s potential absence gives the Italian a headache ahead of Tuesday evening’s clash with Atalanta, while they welcome Everton to Stamford Bridge next weekend. Ahead of that game, the Blues sit fourth in the Premier League following Saturday’s stalemate vs Bournemouth.



