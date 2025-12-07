Galatasaray Reignite Interest In Onyedika

Galatasaray are still pushing to sign Club Brugge midfielder Raphael Onyedika, reports Completesports.com.

According to Voetbalnieuws.be, the Turkish Super Lig champions are still keen to bring the Nigeria international to Turkey.

Onyedika is said to be the top priority for Okan Buruk’s side heading into the January transfer window.

The Yellow and Reds pushed to sign player in the summer.

His international teammate Victor Osimhen has also been trying to convince him to join Galatasaray.

The 24-year-old has established himself as a key player for Club Brugge since his arrival in Belgium.

Club Brugge won’t however let Onyedika leave without a fight.

Technical director, Dévy Rigaux, recently expressed hope that Onyedika would sign a new contract and remain for years, adding that a transfer is not currently part of the club’s plans.



