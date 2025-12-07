Boniface Goals Drought Continues As Bremen Lose At Hamburg

Nigeria international Victor Boniface was in action for Werder Bremen wjo lost 3-2 away to Hamburg in Sunday’s Bundesliga clash.

Boniface, who came on in the 79th minute, has now failed to score in his 10 league appearances for Werder Bremen, bagging two assists.

The defeat leaves Bremen in 11th place on 15 points in the league table.

Also Read: WSL: Nnadozie Stars In Brighton’s Win Over London City Lionesses

Bremen took the lead in the 45th minute through Jens Stage but former Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga equalised for Hamburg on 63 minutes.

Luka Vuskovic put Hamburg 2-1 up with 15 minutes left but Justin Njimah equalised for Bremen.

Then in the 84th minute Yussuf Poulsen netted the winning goal for Hamburg.

Boniface is part of the Super Eagles 54-man provisional squad for this month’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

By James Agberebi



