WSL: Payne Grabs Assist As Everton End Chelsea Unbeaten Streak

Toni Payne bagged an assist as Everton defeated Chelsea 1-0 away in their Barclays Women’s Super League, WSL, clash on Sunday.

Everton are the first team to beat Chelsea in a league game since Liverpool in May 2024.

The Toffees are now unbeaten in their last two league games.

Payne set up Honoka Hayashi for the winning goal in the 10th minute.

Read Also:WSL: Nnadozie Stars In Brighton’s Win Over London City Lionesses

The 30-year-old was replaced by Katie Robinson in the 67th minute.

It would be recalled that Payne registered a goal and an assist in Everton’s 3-1 win over Newcastle United last weekend.

Everton moved to ninth position on the table following the victory.

Brian Sorensen’s side will host Arsenal in their next league game.



