Ligue 1: Simon Subbed Off In Paris FC, Le Havre Stalemate

Super Eagles winger Moses Simon was in action as Paris FC played out a goalless draw against Le Havre in Sunday’s Ligue 1 game.



The Nigerian international, who was making his 14th appearance, has scored three goals and bagged two assists for Paris FC this ongoing season.



He was substituted in the 66th minute for Jonathan Ikoné after a positive display.

The host should have taken the lead in the 79th minute, but Soumare failed to convert his penalty.



All efforts from both teams to break the deadlock proved abortive as Le Havre shared the spoils with Paris FC.



The draw means Paris Fc sit 13th on the league table with 16 points, while Le Havre sit 14th on 15 points.



