EPL: Bassey, Uche Feature, Iwobi, Chukwueze Subbed Off As Fulham Fall To Crystal Palace

Super Eagles quartet of Alex Iwobi, Samuel Chukwueze, Calvin Bassey, and Christantus Uche were in action as Fulham lost 2-1 to Crystal Palace at the Craven Cottage in Sunday’s Premier League game.



Chukwueze, who had an outstanding display against Man City, was making his eighth appearance for the club, while Iwobi and Bassey were making their 15th appearances, respectively, for Fulham this ongoing season.



On the other hand, Uche made his 5th appearance for Palace when he came on as a substitute for Jean-Philippe Mateta in the 66th minute of the game.

Eddie Nketiah gave the Eagles the lead after a neat move, but Harry Wilson equalized with a smart finish before halftime in an even contest in the capital.



Guehi got on the end of a Yeremy Pino corner with less than three minutes of normal time remaining to make it 2-1, though, giving Oliver Glasner’s men a win that takes them up to fourth in the Premier League.



Fulham remain in 15th spot, just four points outside the relegation zone.



