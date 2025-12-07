Serie A: Dele-Bashiru In Action As Lazio Hold Bologna

Super Eagles midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru had an impressive display as Lazio played out a 1-1 draw against Bologna in Sunday’s Serie A game at the Stadio Olimpico.



The Nigerian international, who was making his sixth appearance, came on as a substitute for Danilo Cataldi in the 75th minute of the encounter.

Read Also:Boniface Goals Drought Continues As Bremen Lose At Hamburg



Lazio scored the opening goal in the 33rd minute through Gustav Isaksen’s brilliant goal to the delight of the home supporters.



However, Bologna leveled parity in the 40th minute through Odgaard to silence the vociferous home supporters.



Every attempt by the two teams to score the winner proved abortive as Lazio and Bologna shared one point apiece.







