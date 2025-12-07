Close Menu
    Nigerian Footballers Abroad

    Turkey: Dennis On Target In Göztepe’s Loss To Trabzonspor

    Adeboye AmosuBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Anthony Dennis was on target as Göztepe fell 2-1 at home to Trabzonspor in their Turkish Super Lig encounter on Sunday night.

    Ernest Muçi gave Trabzonspor the lead one minute after the break.

    Muçi doubled the visitors advantage 14 minutes from time.

    Read Also:EPL: Bassey, Uche Feature, Iwobi, Chukwueze Subbed Off As Fulham Fall To Crystal Palace

    Dennis reduced the deficit for Göztepe in the 85th minute.

    The midfielder was in action for the entire duration of the game.

    The 21-year-old has so far scored three goals in 14 league appearances for
    Stanimir Stoilov’s side this season.

    Trabzonspor paraded their Nigerian import Paul Onuachu for 90 minutes in the game.


    Share.
    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea. Twitter: @SportsAde, Facebook: Adeboye Amosu

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.