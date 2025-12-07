Turkey: Dennis On Target In Göztepe’s Loss To Trabzonspor

Anthony Dennis was on target as Göztepe fell 2-1 at home to Trabzonspor in their Turkish Super Lig encounter on Sunday night.

Ernest Muçi gave Trabzonspor the lead one minute after the break.

Muçi doubled the visitors advantage 14 minutes from time.

Dennis reduced the deficit for Göztepe in the 85th minute.

The midfielder was in action for the entire duration of the game.

The 21-year-old has so far scored three goals in 14 league appearances for

Stanimir Stoilov’s side this season.

Trabzonspor paraded their Nigerian import Paul Onuachu for 90 minutes in the game.



